Nicki Minaj finally dropped her fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 on December 8, her birthday!

The collection of new music serves as the highly anticipated follow-up to her last album 2018's Queen. Originally scheduled for an October release, the album arrived two months later, showcasing Minaj's evolution since her official debut.

With an impressive lineup of longtime collaborators including Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and Future, the album includes production from acclaimed names like Finneas, Murda Beatz and Boi-1da.

Support for Minaj has already been receiving overwhelming support from both fans and fellow artists alike.

In fact, during her Scarlet tour on Friday night, Doja Cat made sure to shout out Minaj's latest project while performing onstage, stating:

"Thank you Nicki, I love you! Pink Friday 2!"

Amidst the album's release preparations, Minaj had to withdraw from the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Chicago this week. In a trailer previewing the then-unreleased track "Big Difference," featured on Pink Friday 2, Minaj explained her prolonged absence, signaling her dedication to "perfecting the album."

Singles from the LP, which made waves even prior to the release of the full album, include "Super Freaky Girl," "Red Ruby da Sleeze" and "Last Time I Saw You."