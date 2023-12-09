Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Growing Closer With New Romantic Interest

Sophie Turner, renowned for her role in Game of Thrones, is gracefully re-entering the dating scene following her separation from Joe Jonas.

Peregrine "Perry" Pearson has surfaced as a notable figure in her post-divorce journey. According to an insider, Turner, 27, has been exploring casual relationships since her split and seems to be particularly enjoying her time with Pearson.

Over the past few weeks, Turner and Pearson, 29, have grown closer, and though it's too early to ascertain long-term potential, there's a positive vibe that suggests the relationship might head in that direction.

Turner's divorce from Jonas was confirmed in September after four years of marriage, leading to a custody battle over their daughters, Willa and Delphine. The temporary custody agreement, reached in October, emphasizes equal time between the U.S. and the U.K. for the children.

Post-divorce, Jonas has directed his energy towards his music and family.

Meanwhile, Turner has been spotted with Pearson in Paris and London.

Despite the budding connection between Turner and Pearson, the insider emphasizes that the relationship isn't yet serious, reflecting Turner's conscious choice to keep her options open.

The unfolding romance marks a significant phase in Turner's life, showcasing her openness to new connections. As Turner navigates this post-divorce chapter, Perry Pearson stands as a companion in her evolving narrative, offering the actress companionship and support.