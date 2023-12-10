LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Wins Heisman Trophy
By Jason Hall
December 10, 2023
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, college football's top individual award, Saturday (December 9) night.
Daniels, 22, of San Bernadino, California, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022, received 503 first-place votes and 2,029 total points, edging out Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (292 first-place votes, 1,701 total) and Oregon's Bo Nix (51 first-place, 352 total) -- both of whom were also fellow transfer quarterbacks -- to win by the closest margin in Heisman voting since 2018.
"I want to thank all my teammates, from Arizona State to LSU," Daniels said during his acceptance speech via ESPN. "You're my brothers. You work so hard every day, inspiring me to be my best."
A Dream Come True. It’s through faith and hard work.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 10, 2023
Heisman Winner @JayD__5 pic.twitter.com/GSflVj0icw
Daniels became the first player to win the Heisman from a team that was absent from their conference title game, with LSU set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, though his status has not yet been determined.
"I really wish I could have brought you back another championship," Daniels said while thanking Tigers fans during his acceptance speech via ESPN.
Daniels is the third consecutive quarterback, the second LSU transfer quarterback and the fifth transfer quarterback to win the award within the past six seasons. The 22-year-old recorded 4,946 yards of offense (3812 passing, 1,135 rushing) and 50 total touchdowns in 2022, which including leading all FBS players in QBR (95.7), yards per attempt (11.7, an FBS record), passing touchdowns (40) and completions of 20 yards or more (70).