LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels Wins Heisman Trophy

Daniels became the first player to win the Heisman from a team that was absent from their conference title game, with LSU set to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 1, though his status has not yet been determined.

"I really wish I could have brought you back another championship," Daniels said while thanking Tigers fans during his acceptance speech via ESPN.

Daniels is the third consecutive quarterback, the second LSU transfer quarterback and the fifth transfer quarterback to win the award within the past six seasons. The 22-year-old recorded 4,946 yards of offense (3812 passing, 1,135 rushing) and 50 total touchdowns in 2022, which including leading all FBS players in QBR (95.7), yards per attempt (11.7, an FBS record), passing touchdowns (40) and completions of 20 yards or more (70).