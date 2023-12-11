Brittany Mahomes Trolls Refs After Play That Led To Husband's Meltdown

"It’s obviously tough to swallow. Not only for me, but just for football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that. Who knows if we win? But I know as fans, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game," Mahomes told reporters after the game.

Last week, the Chiefs lost 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers in a game that ended on an incomplete Hail Mary pass. The play resulted in no flag being thrown despite a Packers defender touching Kelce in the back as Mahomes threw the pass.

"They’re human. They make mistakes. It's every week, we’re talking about something," Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Bills via USA TODAY. "... It's the call. Just in that moment. It's not even for myself or for me. I know how much everybody puts into this game. For it to happen, a flag change the outcome of the game.

"In that moment, I've played seven years and never had offensive offsides called. That's elementary school. We talk about, you point to the ref, do all that different type of stuff and it doesn't get called. If it does, they warn you. There was no warning throughout the entire game. And then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough, man. Loss for words, it's just tough. Because regardless if we win or lose, just for it to end with another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL and for football."