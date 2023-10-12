WATCH: Taylor Swift Shares Viral Moment With Brittany Mahomes

The All-Pro tight end experienced a non-contact injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game, but returned soon after, recording a decisive 4-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, finishing the game with 10 receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. Kelce had previously missed the Chiefs' season-opener due to a bone bruise, which resulted in the Kansas City's only loss through its first five games of the 2023 NFL season.

Kelce reportedly believes Swift is the Chiefs' "good luck charm" amid their new relationship.

“He jokes she is his good luck charm,” a source The Messenger on Sunday (October 8) after Swift was absent from the Chiefs' win against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Last Monday (October 2), an insider with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE.com that Kelce is reportedly "focusing on football like he always has" amid his new relationship with Swift.

"During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team," the source said.

Kelce and Swift are reportedly "still just getting to know each other" and haven't yet defined their relationship, according to the source who added, "it's nothing too serious."

"He is a charming guy. It’s more of a hanging out situation than dating," the source said.

Kelce broke his silence on his relationship with Swift during the September 27 episode of his New Heights podcast after the singer attended the Chiefs' game at Arrowhead Stadium.