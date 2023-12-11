High School Football Player Found Dead One Day Prior To State Championship
By Jason Hall
December 11, 2023
A Georgia high school football player was found dead one before he was scheduled to play in the state championship game.
The body of Brandon Smith, 17, who played for Manchester High School in Meriwether County, was located Sunday (December 10) morning, Meriwether County School System Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Mrs. Suze Neal confirmed in a letter obtained by 11Alive.com. Smith, who the district referred to as a "loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field," was scheduled to play in the state title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday (December 11) night.
Meriwether County football player dies on eve of team's state title game. 17-year-old Brandon Smith’s body was found this morning. His coach posted on FB on Sat., he was missing. @GBI_GA assisting Manchester PD. https://t.co/A9oMBSzFbQ pic.twitter.com/OH1nB0wtWv— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) December 10, 2023
"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith," the joint statement reads. "Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed."
Smith's death is currently under investigation and the district said more information would be "shared publicly by local authorities" when available. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was working alongside Manchester Police to assist in crime scene processing after Smith's body was discovered on Sunday.
A large crime scene is taped off on 3rd street in Manchester, Georgia | This town is in Meriwether County. It’s about...Posted by Cody Alcorn on Sunday, December 10, 2023
"We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates. Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning," the district said in the letter.