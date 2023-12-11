High School Football Player Found Dead One Day Prior To State Championship

A Georgia high school football player was found dead one before he was scheduled to play in the state championship game.

The body of Brandon Smith, 17, who played for Manchester High School in Meriwether County, was located Sunday (December 10) morning, Meriwether County School System Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Mrs. Suze Neal confirmed in a letter obtained by 11Alive.com. Smith, who the district referred to as a "loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field," was scheduled to play in the state title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Monday (December 11) night.