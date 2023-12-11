Influencer Maria Sofia Valim Dead At 19

Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim died at the age of 19 after experiencing health complications during a recent liver transplant.

Valim's death was confirmed by her father, Vitor Valim, who is the mayor of Caucia, a municipality in Ceará, in a post shared on his Instagram account Saturday (December 9).

“It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia,” he wrote in a translated post. “Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering.”

Valim's official cause of death has not yet been determined as of Monday (December 11).