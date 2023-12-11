Influencer Maria Sofia Valim Dead At 19
By Jason Hall
Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim died at the age of 19 after experiencing health complications during a recent liver transplant.
Valim's death was confirmed by her father, Vitor Valim, who is the mayor of Caucia, a municipality in Ceará, in a post shared on his Instagram account Saturday (December 9).
“It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia,” he wrote in a translated post. “Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering.”
Valim's official cause of death has not yet been determined as of Monday (December 11).
Vitor Valim publicly revealed that his daughter was suffering from health complications and required a liver transplant in an Instagram post shared on December 5, but didn't elaborate on details before later claiming she had found a match and underwent a successful procedure.
“After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case,” Vitor wrote in a translated post. “This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observation so that we can know if Sofia’s body will accept the new organ.”
Sofia, a law school student, had more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram account which included workout pictures and showcased luxury brands such as Ferrari automobiles.