Surprising New Detail On Shohei Ohtani's Record-Setting Contract Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers will reportedly deferring $68 million of the $70 million annual salary of Shohei Ohtani's record-setting $700 million deal in an effort to allow the team to continue spending, a source briefed on the terms of the contract confirmed to the Athletic's Fabian Ardaya Monday (December 11).

"Exclusive @TheAthletic: Shohei Ohtani will defer $68 million per year of his $70 million annual salary over the course of his 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, allowing the team to keep spending, according to a person briefed on the terms," Ardaya wrote on his X account.

ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed Ardaya's report and noted that Ohtani would only be paid $2 million annually for the next 10 seasons, "with $680 million deferred until the end of the deal," according to a source with knowledge of the terms.