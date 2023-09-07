New Details On Incident That Led To Julio Urias' Arrest

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías was reportedly seen shoving a woman into a fence prior to his arrest on Sunday (September 3) night, multiple sources told TMZ Sports.

The alleged incident took place during the MLS match between LAFC and Inter Miami at BMO Stadium. Stadium workers reportedly broke up a prior altercation between Urías and the alleged victim, but the pitcher then went into a nearby car with he woman and the situation escalated.

Police officers got the two individuals out of the car and arrested Urías. On Wednesday (September 6), Major League Baseball announced it had placed Urías on paid administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Urías had previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in 2019, but didn't face criminal charges at the time. The Mexican native previously served a 20-game suspension in adherence with Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and no player has ever previously been suspended twice for domestic violence offenses.

Urías was one of baseball's best starters during the last two seasons, which included a National League-best 2.16 ERA and 20 wins in 2021, as well as finishing third in Cy Young voting during the 2022 season. The 27-year-old has, however, struggled during a free agency season in 2023, recording a 4.60 ERA and allowing a career-high 24 home runs in 117.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers are currently first place in the NL West standings with less than a month remaining in the regular season.