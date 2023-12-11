Tyreek Hill Injured During 'Monday Night Football'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return to the team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.

"Tyreek Hill briefly went in the medical tent and he’s back on the sidelines testing out his ankle but he does not have his helmet right now. Team says Hill is questionable to return," Wolfe wrote on his X account, along with a video of Hill running off the field after the injury took place.

Hill's injury occurred shortly after center Connor Williams suffered a knee injury. Williams has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Wolfe.