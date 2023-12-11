Tyreek Hill Injured During 'Monday Night Football'

By Jason Hall

December 12, 2023

Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders
Photo: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return to the team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.

"Tyreek Hill briefly went in the medical tent and he’s back on the sidelines testing out his ankle but he does not have his helmet right now. Team says Hill is questionable to return," Wolfe wrote on his X account, along with a video of Hill running off the field after the injury took place.

Hill's injury occurred shortly after center Connor Williams suffered a knee injury. Williams has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Wolfe.

Hill was later seen with his ankle wrapped standing on the sideline next to backup quarterback Mike White "and didn't move when offense went back on the field," Wolfe reported.

Hill recorded two receptions for 13 yards prior to the injury occurring. The All-Pro receiver entered Monday's game with an NFL-best 1,481 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns, while also ranking fourth in receptions (93).

The Dolphins are currently first in the AFC East Division standings and on a three-game winning streak.

