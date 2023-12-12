Florida Has One Of America's Best 'Off-The-Beaten-Path' Destinations

If you're ever needing a break from those super popular travel spots, there are plenty of under-the-radar destinations waiting for your visit. These places can be either historical marvels, thrilling beachside communities, or fast-growing cities. Despite these amazing draws, these locations see fewer crowds compared to nearby cities or well-known spots. That's a nice perk that most people will enjoy.

Trips to Discover rounded up a list of 15 "off-the-beaten-path" travel destinations that are worth your time. The list includes a wide range of fascinating places, from national parks and harbor towns to locations offering a plethora of outdoor adventures and shopping opportunities.

One historic town is representing the Sunshine State on the list, and that's Tarpon Springs! Located in the Tampa Bay area, people love the town for its historical sites and its vibrant Greek community. Writers offer insight on what you can look forward to:

"The downtown area of this charming Florida town is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its brick streets, specialty shops, antique stores, and art galleries housed in 19th-century buildings. The 'Sponge Capital of the World,' the opportunities for sponge diving drew many Greeks here and today, it has the largest Greek American population in the country with lots of Greek influence seen throughout, including the many restaurants at the Sponge Docks for trying authentic dishes like souvlaki. Some eateries offer Greek music and dancing too."