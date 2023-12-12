Hilary Duff Reveals She's Pregnant With 4th Baby In Family Christmas Card

After Thanksgiving, Duff and Koma kicked off the holiday season by sharing adorable photos of their kids— 2-year-old Mae James, 5-year-old Banks, and 11-year-old Luca— meeting Santa Claus at The Grove in Los Angeles. "We love this time of year," Duff wrote alongside the series of photos, which also included a full family snap that shows Koma hilariously snuggling up to jolly ole' Saint Nick.

The Lizzie McGuire star and Koma married each other in December 2019 which means they're nearing their fourth anniversary. Last year, Koma took to Instagram to celebrate their 3rd anniversary with a sweet tribute to his relationship with Duff. "We crushed 3 years," he wrote. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part," Koma began. "The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."