Justin Herbert's Injury Status Officially Determined
By Jason Hall
December 12, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will undergo season-ending surgery to the broken index finger on his throwing hand, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday (December 12).
Herbert suffered the injury during the first half of the Chargers' loss to the Denver Broncos and was ruled out for the entire second half.
#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is out for the season following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Easton Stick steps in for the rest of 2023.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2023
Coach Brandon Staley said they would do what’s best for him long-term. This is it. pic.twitter.com/pQf4rNYTQh
Backup Easton Stick took over in Herbert's absence on Sunday and threw for 96 yards and an interception on 9 of 17 passing.
"All of our focus has got to be on his future," Staley said Monday while discussing Herbert's injury via the Athletic. "Certainly there's nothing more important than that, than his right hand and his long-term future. He's 25 years old. He's got a really, really bright future in front of him. Every decision is going to be with that in mind."
Herbert threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 275 of 456 passing prior to his injury. The former No. 6 overall pick agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Chargers this past offseason which made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history prior to Joe Burrow's extension with the Cincinnati Bengals several weeks later.