Justin Herbert's Injury Status Officially Determined

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will undergo season-ending surgery to the broken index finger on his throwing hand, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday (December 12).

"#Chargers QB Justin Herbert is out for the season following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his right hand, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Easton Stick steps in for the rest of 2023. Coach Brandon Staley said they would do what’s best for him long-term. This is it," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Herbert suffered the injury during the first half of the Chargers' loss to the Denver Broncos and was ruled out for the entire second half.