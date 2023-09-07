Joe Burrow Gets New Deal, Now Highest-Paid Player In NFL History: Report
By Jason Hall
September 8, 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have reportedly "reached an agreement" on a five-year, $275 million deal, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Sources: The #Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow have a huge new deal, as he’s set to be the new highest paid QB in the NFL. Right before the season, Burrow and Cincy get their long-awaited deal. He gets his 5-year, $275M deal," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "It was an open secret today at Bengals practice that Joe Burrow’s deal was done. Now official."
It was an open secret today at Bengals practice that Joe Burrow’s deal was done. Now official. https://t.co/gnIytebQlf— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2023
Burrow was entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the Bengals having already picked up his fifth-year option, which will also be guaranteed for injury. Many spectated Burrow would be in line for a record-setting deal with the quarterback pay scale having increased from Jalen Hurts' then-record-setting extension with the Philadelphia Eagles being surpassed by Lamar Jackson's extension with the Baltimore Ravens days later.
Burrow has met lofty expectations during his first three seasons, leading the Bengals to postseason berths in each of the past two seasons, which included snapping a 15-year playoff drought during the team's AFC championship season in 2021 and a combined 22-10 record in his past 32 regular-season starts. The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions on 1,044 of 1,530 passing attempts during his three-year NFL career, which includes 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing in 2022.