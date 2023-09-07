Joe Burrow Gets New Deal, Now Highest-Paid Player In NFL History: Report

The Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow have reportedly "reached an agreement" on a five-year, $275 million deal, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: The #Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow have a huge new deal, as he’s set to be the new highest paid QB in the NFL. Right before the season, Burrow and Cincy get their long-awaited deal. He gets his 5-year, $275M deal," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "It was an open secret today at Bengals practice that Joe Burrow’s deal was done. Now official."