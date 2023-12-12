Sum 41 Officially Announce Final Album, Share Heavy New Single

Sum 41 have been talking about their final album Heaven x Hell for quite some time, and on Tuesday (December 12) they officially announced it. The project is a double album that frontman Deryck Whibley describes as “early Sum 41 pop punk” on the Heaven side and “newer, heavier Sum 41” on the Hell side.

“Once I heard the music, I was confident enough to say, ‘This is the record I’d like to go out on,’” Whibley said in a statement. “We’ve made a double album of pop punk and metal, and it makes sense. It took a long time for us to pave this lane for ourselves, but we did, and it’s unique to us.”

“I love Sum 41, what we’ve achieved, endured, and stuck together through, which is why I want to call it quits,” he added. “There were so many times we could’ve broken up. For some reason, we kept sticking it out. I’m proud of that. It’s the right time to walk away from it. I’m putting all of my energy into what’s ahead. This is going to be the biggest tour of our lives, and I want to make it the best show we’ve ever done. That’s it.”

In addition to the album announcement, they also shared "Rise Up," the first single off Hell. Whibley told NME that the song is about being hospitalized with liver and kidney failure 10 years ago due to alcohol use. “That’s something I’ll never stop thinking about,” he said, adding that the song is about “that struggle of finding the faith to continue on and the strength to build yourself back up.”

"Rise Up" is the second single off the album, following "Landmines" off the Heaven side. Heaven x Hell is slated for a March 15 release. Listen to "Rise Up" below.