Washington Has One Of America's Best 'Off-The-Beaten-Path' Destinations

If you're ever needing a break from those super popular travel spots, there are plenty of under-the-radar destinations waiting for your visit. These places can be either historical marvels, thrilling beachside communities, or fast-growing cities. Despite these amazing draws, these locations see fewer crowds compared to nearby cities or well-known spots. That's a nice perk that most people will enjoy.

Trips to Discover rounded up a list of 15 "off-the-beaten-path" travel destinations that are worth your time. The list includes a wide range of fascinating places, from national parks and harbor towns to locations offering a plethora of outdoor adventures and shopping opportunities.

A beloved coastal town is representing the Evergreen State on the list, and that's Port Townsend! There's a dizzying amount of things to do in this location, from visiting shops, restaurants, and local landmarks to immersive outdoor experiences. Writers offer insight on what you can look forward to:

"Located at the northeastern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, Port Townsend is surrounded by water on three sides while soaring mountains can be seen in nearly every direction, including the Olympics and the Cascades, with both Mount Baker and Mount Rainier making appearances on a clear day. The downtown area of this charming small town in Washington State is filled with beautiful Victorian buildings, many of which now house galleries, eclectic shops, coffee houses, pubs, and restaurants. Learn more about its history in multiple museums, from the Jefferson Museum of Art and History and the Northwest Maritime Center to the beautiful 19th-century Rothschild House that was left as the family remembered it from its early years. Just a couple miles away, you’ll find Fort Worden State Park, which offers long, sandy beaches, a lighthouse, hiking trails, and kayak rentals for paddling around Admiralty Bay."