Florida City Declared The 'Safest' City In The State

Crime is bound to happen no matter where you live. Several major cities and towns have a reputation for rampant offenses and unlawful acts, making safety a priority among both current and future residents. While certain places can see some dramatic crime rates, every state has several places where crimes aren't so frequent.

That's why SafeWise revealed the safest city in each state. In its latest report, analysts used data from the FBI, U.S. Census Bureau, Gun Violence Archive, and other sources to determine their picks. They added, "We calculated crime rates for every city in the state that met our population threshold, based on the state’s median population as calculated using FBI data."

According to the study, Florida's safest city is Niceville! Located in Okaloosa County, over 16,000 people live here. The median household income is $76,823. In 2022, the violent crime rate is 0.6 incidents per 1,000 people, while the property crime rate is 2.9 per 1,000 people.

Despite crime rates in the Sunshine State remaining steady over the last several years, researchers found that many Floridians believe crime is on the rise.

"Daily levels of concern in Florida have remained high each survey year since 2019," a separate report states. "Currently, 61% of Floridians worry about their safety every day, making Florida the eighth most concerned state in the US."

Check out the full report on safewise.com.