Lance Bass & Joey Fatone Reveal Which *NSYNC Songs Make Them Cringe

Lance Bass and Joey Fatone have revealed which *NSYNC songs they're not too crazy about! While attending the Bilt Rewards 2023 Winter Holiday House Party in New York, the singers were asked about the boy band's songs that make them cringe today.

Bass and Fatone went on to name the 1997 songs "Riddle," "Here We Go," and "I Need Love," after People asked the question. “Those ones were a little err...The rest we love. It wasn't our style. We weren't a techno group," Fatone said. "It was basically the dance music that was in Europe at the time, and obviously at that time crunch was in the States. We tried to do our song kind of stuff in our vibe, but they wanted to do a little bit more dance. So they were like kind of three songs that we did that were more European.”

Earlier this year, Bass and Fatone reunited with their *NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick for a new song "Better Place." The track, which was used for the movie Trolls Band Together, marked the beloved boy band's first new song in over two decades. While fans were hoping the reunion would mean the band was getting back together for good, the members have been hesitant to promise a full-blown return to music.

Bass recently cited the now-finished writers' strike that went on for a long time this year for the band not being able to do more. "We finally released a song after 23 years and we can't even mention the song and we can't talk about the movie it's in. It was going to be such a special moment for all of us, and unfortunately that got sidetracked," he said.

"We have to get it right this time, and unfortunately, NSYNC had to go down in flames for that one," Bass continued. "But we had so much fun, I don't see this as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else. But until the strike ends, we can't really even figure out what is next, if there's anything next. Hopefully we'll have a plan in place once this lifts and we're able to get back to work."