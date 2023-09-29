NSYNC Drop First New Song In 20 Years

While attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend, Lance Bass revealed just how emotional it was to reunite with his former bandmates. "It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together," Bass said of their recording session. "Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed." He continued, "But there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment. Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

As of now, *NSYNC has yet to announce any more reunion plans beyond the song, which will be featured in the forthcoming movie Trolls Band Together. However, the members have teased something more could be in store if the fans keep showing them love. "We did not expect the fandom to go that nuts. So, thank you! We love you all," Bass told iHeartRadio. "We just want to let the fans know that they are shaping our future, for sure. So, keep it going!"