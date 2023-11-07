Lance Bass Shares Hopeful Update On Future *NSYNC Plans

*NSYNC member Lance Bass has shared another update on the fate of the group following the release of their first single in two decades, "Better Place" for the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together.

"I wish I had some answers for you but as everyone knows, the strike continues and it really threw a wrench in all of this," Bass told Entertainment Weekly this week. "We finally released a song after 23 years and we can't even mention the song and we can't talk about the movie it's in. It was going to be such a special moment for all of us, and unfortunately that got sidetracked."

"We have to get it right this time, and unfortunately, NSYNC had to go down in flames for that one," Bass continued. "But we had so much fun, I don't see this as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else. But until the strike ends, we can't really even figure out what is next, if there's anything next. Hopefully we'll have a plan in place once this lifts and we're able to get back to work."

On Friday, September 29th, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone dropped their first new song as the beloved boyband in over two decades after reuniting onstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs. That same month, Bass told iHeartRadio, "We did not expect the fandom to go that nuts. So, thank you! We love you all. We just want to let the fans know that they are shaping our future, for sure. So, keep it going!"