NFL Legend Calls Out Will Levis' Influencer Ex After 'MNF' Comeback
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2023
Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant warned Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis not to get back with his influencer ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, after the rookie's 'Monday Night Football' comeback win against the Miami Dolphins.
Duddy went viral while sitting next to her then-boyfriend during the live broadcast of the 2023 NFL Draft as Levis, a projected top quarterback prospect, fell out of the first-round. The couple ended their three-year relationship in September, though recent rumors indicated that they were on better terms and potentially close to getting back together.
“I’m sitting here looking at the recap Dolphins vs Titans. Then I randomly thought about Will Levis Draft day! If you are thinking don’t take your ex girlfriend back bro,” Bryant wrote on his X account Tuesday (December 12). “She got endorsements sitting next to you on draft night I remember. She wasted no time making herself the priority after going viral. You got a chance to be a franchise QB make it a priority! Great win champ!”
Levis led the Titans to a 28-27 win on Monday (December 11), rallying back from a 27-13 fourth quarter deficit. The former Kentucky standout threw for 327 yards, one touchdown -- a 3-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the fourth quarter -- and one interception on 23 of 38 passing.
Bryant was a First-team All-Pro in 2014, the same year he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns -- and a three-time Pro Bowler. The former Oklahoma State standout was selected by the Cowboys at No. 24 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft and spent eight years with the franchise before signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 -- though never appearing in a game -- and the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.