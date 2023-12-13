NFL Legend Calls Out Will Levis' Influencer Ex After 'MNF' Comeback

Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant warned Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis not to get back with his influencer ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, after the rookie's 'Monday Night Football' comeback win against the Miami Dolphins.

Duddy went viral while sitting next to her then-boyfriend during the live broadcast of the 2023 NFL Draft as Levis, a projected top quarterback prospect, fell out of the first-round. The couple ended their three-year relationship in September, though recent rumors indicated that they were on better terms and potentially close to getting back together.

“I’m sitting here looking at the recap Dolphins vs Titans. Then I randomly thought about Will Levis Draft day! If you are thinking don’t take your ex girlfriend back bro,” Bryant wrote on his X account Tuesday (December 12). “She got endorsements sitting next to you on draft night I remember. She wasted no time making herself the priority after going viral. You got a chance to be a franchise QB make it a priority! Great win champ!”