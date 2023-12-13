Taylor Swift Jokes About Being A 'Literal Millennial' In 34th Birthday Post
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 13, 2023
Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday today (Wednesday, December 13th), and she took to Instagram to plug her Eras Tour movie which is now available to rent or purchase online at Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The extended version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie also features three bonus songs that fans didn't get to see in theaters.
"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” at home!" she wrote on her birthday post. Swift went on to poke some fun at herself before fans could.
"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂" she joked.
Swift kicked off her birthday early, by hanging out at a holiday bar in Kansas City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and his family, Chiefs teammates, and some mutual friends. According to TMZ, Swift left the holiday pop-up bar in a party bus with her new friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at around 1:00 A.M.
A photo of the happy couple kissing under the multi-colored lights went viral this week after it was shared and circulated by fans online. Swift attended one of Kelce's games earlier that day, which marked her sixth time supporting her boyfriend at a game since they went public with their relationship in September.