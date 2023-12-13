Taylor Swift Jokes About Being A 'Literal Millennial' In 34th Birthday Post

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday today (Wednesday, December 13th), and she took to Instagram to plug her Eras Tour movie which is now available to rent or purchase online at Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The extended version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie also features three bonus songs that fans didn't get to see in theaters.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!" she wrote on her birthday post. Swift went on to poke some fun at herself before fans could.

"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt! 🎂" she joked.