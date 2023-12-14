Beloved Eatery Crowned Colorado's Best Fried Chicken Restaurant

Fried chicken has a strong grip on Americans if the thousands of restaurants and chains are anything to speak of. Sinking your teeth into crispy skin and juicy meat will always be satisfying, especially when paired with delicious side dishes. Many establishments also serve fried chicken between two slices of bread, alongside a fluffy waffle, or with their unique twist.

With so many eateries dedicated to the golden bird, 24/7 Tempo selected the best fried chicken place in every state. Writers scoured rankings and reviews on regional sites to make their choices.

According to the website, Steuben's Uptown is Colorado's best fried chicken restaurant! Here's what writers loved about it:

"Steuben’s owner Josh Wolkon named the place, which boasts a diner vibe and a comfort-food menu, after a noted Boston restaurant owned by his great-uncles in the mid-20th century. Both buttermilk-brined chicken and a Nashville hot version, with a spicy bacon-brown sugar glaze, are offered as part of a complete dinner including mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, and a biscuit (with the traditional bird) or sourdough toast (with the hot version). Fried chicken with a waffle is another option."