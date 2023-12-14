Beloved Eatery Crowned Washington's Best Fried Chicken Restaurant

Fried chicken has a strong grip on Americans if the thousands of restaurants and chains are anything to speak of. Sinking your teeth into crispy skin and juicy meat will always be satisfying, especially when paired with delicious side dishes. Many establishments also serve fried chicken between two slices of bread, alongside a fluffy waffle, or with their unique twist.

With so many eateries dedicated to the golden bird, 24/7 Tempo selected the best fried chicken place in every state. Writers scoured rankings and reviews on regional sites to make their choices.

According to the website, Ma'ono is Washington state's best fried chicken restaurant! Here's what writers loved about it:

"'Here’s fried chicken with a tropical flair – Hawaiian-style, served with Kewpie mayo and described as 'Crispy Juicy Aloha.' The Ma’Ono locations aren’t exactly restaurants, however. They’re kiosks inside other establishments – the iconic Admiral Benbow Room dive bar in West Seattle and Rachel’s Ginger Beer outposts in University Village, South Lake Union, and Capitol Hill. Key items are fried chicken drumsticks or fingers and fried chicken breast on pulled BBQ kalua chicken on a Hawaiian bun. Gluten-free versions are available with 24 hours notice."