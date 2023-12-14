Georgia City Among America's 20 'Best Places To Live By The Beach'

Winter may be just around the corner, but we can all still dream of warmer weather and trips to the beach, maybe even picking up and moving to a spot along the coast. For anyone dreaming of a beachy spot to call home, U.S. News & World Report has compiled a list of the 20 best places in the U.S. to live by the beach in 2023-2024.

While the list is filled with destinations in sunny paradises like Hawaii, California and Florida, one city in Georgia also made the cut — Savannah. This coastal city offers the best of both worlds, a gorgeous city to explore that is just a short drive from some truly incredible beachside havens.

Here's what the site had to say about the Peach State destination:

"Life in the Savannah metro area gives you access to a historic city location on the Savannah River, with the added benefit of being in reach of islands just a short drive (or boat ride) away. The most popular beaches in the Savannah metro area are on Tybee Island, and other nearby destinations include the Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge and Ossabaw Wildlife Management Area on Ossabaw Island. Plus, Hilton Head Island is roughly a 45-minute drive over the border into South Carolina."

Check out the full report at realestate.usnews.com to read up on other great beachside places to call home.