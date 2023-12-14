Major Update On Joe Flacco's Status With Browns

The Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco have reportedly "reached an agreement on a one-year deal," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday (December 14).

Flacco, 38, was initially signed to the Browns practice squad on November 20 following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury and prior to being named the team's starter ahead of a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and Week 14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Joe Flacco has reached agreement on a one-year deal with Cleveland Browns. No more practice squad this season for Flacco," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Flacco has thrown for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on 49 of 89 passing in two appearances for the Browns. The 38-year-old hadn't appeared in an NFL game since January, when he threw for 149 yards on 18 of 33 passing for the New York Jets during an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, prior to signing with Cleveland last month.