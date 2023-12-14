Major Update On Joe Flacco's Status With Browns

By Jason Hall

December 14, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns
Photo: Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco have reportedly "reached an agreement on a one-year deal," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday (December 14).

Flacco, 38, was initially signed to the Browns practice squad on November 20 following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury and prior to being named the team's starter ahead of a Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and Week 14 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Joe Flacco has reached agreement on a one-year deal with Cleveland Browns. No more practice squad this season for Flacco," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Flacco has thrown for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on 49 of 89 passing in two appearances for the Browns. The 38-year-old hadn't appeared in an NFL game since January, when he threw for 149 yards on 18 of 33 passing for the New York Jets during an 11-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, prior to signing with Cleveland last month.

Flacco is best known for his 11-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, having been selected No. 18 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft and leading the franchise to a win in Super Bowl XLVII. The Browns are currently two games behind the first-place Ravens in the AFC North Division standings and hold the first AFC Wild Card spot with an 8-5 record with four regular season games remaining.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.