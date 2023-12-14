New Video Shows Tense Exchange Between Deion Sanders, CSU Coach
By Jason Hall
December 14, 2023
A new video shows Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders in a tense postgame exchange with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell.
A clip from Sanders' Amazon Prime Video series 'Coach Prime' included the conversation between the two coaches when they met at midfield after Colorado's overtime win on September 16, which took place days after Norvell shared comments about Sanders that the Pro Football Hall of Famer claimed "made it personal." The clip begins with Sanders' son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, warning his father not to "put your hands on him."
"Congratulations," Norvell said to Coach Prime.
"God bless you," Sanders replied.
"And I was never talking about your family," Norvell said as he leaned into the Hall of Fame cornerback.
"Oh, you was talking about my mama, dog," Sanders retorted.
"No, I was not," Norvell said.
"Yes you were. You were. You were," Sanders said before the two went their separate ways.
Novell had previously addressed media appearances during his weekly radio show on September 13 and said his team was "tired" of the hype surrounding the upcoming game before making an obvious comparison to the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback turned head coach.
"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN] -- I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me,'" Novell said, referencing Sanders' flashy demeanor.
A video shared online by Deion Sanders Jr. showed his father speaking to his team and addressing comments made Norvell the following day.
"I'm minding my own business, watching some film, getting ready; trying to get out here and be the best coach that I can be. And I look up and read some bull-junk that they done said about us," Sanders said. "Once again, why would you want to talk about us, when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here and work our butts off and do our job on Saturdays. But when they give is ammunition, they've done messed around and made it what?"
"Personal," the players responded.
"It was just going to be a good game. They done messed around and made it what?" Sanders added, which was met with another "personal" response from the team.