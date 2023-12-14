New Video Shows Tense Exchange Between Deion Sanders, CSU Coach

A new video shows Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders in a tense postgame exchange with Colorado State coach Jay Norvell.

A clip from Sanders' Amazon Prime Video series 'Coach Prime' included the conversation between the two coaches when they met at midfield after Colorado's overtime win on September 16, which took place days after Norvell shared comments about Sanders that the Pro Football Hall of Famer claimed "made it personal." The clip begins with Sanders' son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, warning his father not to "put your hands on him."

"Congratulations," Norvell said to Coach Prime.

"God bless you," Sanders replied.

"And I was never talking about your family," Norvell said as he leaned into the Hall of Fame cornerback.

"Oh, you was talking about my mama, dog," Sanders retorted.

"No, I was not," Norvell said.

"Yes you were. You were. You were," Sanders said before the two went their separate ways.