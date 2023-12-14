The Best Christmas Lights Display In Florida

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, dropping by a Christmas lights display is a great way to get you in the mood. Many people have no choice but to marvel at these stunning, artistic arrangements of beautiful lights. Event organizers don't just stop at the gorgeous displays, though. Sometimes you'll be greeted with seasonal treats, costumed characters, sleigh rides, specialty shops, and other amazing activities that'll inspire joy.

Travel + Leisure refreshed its list of every state's best Christmas light display, whether you'll be in another state or close to home this holiday season.

The website says you can find Florida's best Christmas lights display at a world-renowned theme park: Walt Disney World! The beloved destination has several sparkling shows lined up for visitors to marvel at. Here's what you can look forward to, according to writers:

"Walt Disney World may be the 'Most Magical Place On Earth' all year round, but it certainly kicks the pixie dust up a notch during the holidays. Hotels and theme parks are all decked out in holiday decor, and guests will find tasty seasonal snacks and festive entertainment that can only be enjoyed during the most wonderful time of the year. For a special treat, especially if you've got little ones in tow, don't miss Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, which features special events starring Santa, holiday-themed shows throughout the park, and fireworks on select nights from mid-November until just before Christmas."