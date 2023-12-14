Washington Has One Of The 'Best National Parks' To Visit During Winter

National parks are the perfect destinations if you're craving immersive nature trips or outdoor adventures. While wintertime sees fewer crowds, that can be a great opportunity to make the most out of your visit. Tranquil trails, scenic views, and engaging activities are among the many things you do. If the national park is in a warmer climate, you can still do some activities available during the summer, as well.

For those planning on visiting a national park during the colder months, Trips to Discover found the best ones to check out in winter. Out of the 14 amazing entries on the list, a famous national park in Florida made an appearance in the roundup.

Olympic National Park remains a favorite amongst visitors thanks to different types of terrain and ecosystems Things switch up during the winter when snow-covered trails and icy landscapes make up the scenery. Here's what you can expect, according to writers:

"With very diverse landscapes that include everything from wild coastline with dramatic rock formations rising from the Pacific to lush rainforest and snow-covered slopes for skiing, Olympic National Park offers it all during the wintertime without nearly as many others around. On the west side, you’ll find not only some of the state’s most beautiful beaches but also the Hoh Rain Forest, with trails that meander through the trees that will be draped in moss. The park is home to the largest unmanaged herd of Roosevelt elk in the Pacific Northwest, and they stay in the Hoh area throughout the year. If you want to ski, Hurricane Ridge is the place to find a magical winter wonderland and a ski area offering family-friendly skiing at affordable prices."