Billie Eilish Gives Exciting Update On New Album

It's been more than a year since Billie Eilish first revealed she and her brother FINNEAS were working on a new album, and during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon she gave fans an exciting update about the project.

When the host asked Eilish whether or not she was working on the follow up to Happier Than Ever, she divulged that it's “almost done.”

“At some point you will know more,” she continued, “but I’m not going to say anything.”

Over the summer, she opened up about how the creative process was different this time around.

“Everything is different about it,” she admitted of the music making process. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

“And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older – and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump," Eilish added. "Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”

The singer also explained what exactly changed. “The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then…The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking,” she said. “I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change, it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

