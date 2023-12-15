Chargers Fire Brandon Staley, GM After Blowout Loss
By Jason Hall
December 15, 2023
The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco hours after their 63-21 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday (December 15).
"The #Chargers are cleaning house after last night’s disaster, firing coach Brandon Staley and long-time GM Tom Telesco, sources say," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Chargers owner and chairman Dean Spanos issued a statement on behalf of the team confirming Staley and Telesco's termination.
"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," Spanos said via Chargers.com. "These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."
The #Chargers are cleaning house after last night’s disaster, firing coach Brandon Staley and long-time GM Tom Telesco, sources say. pic.twitter.com/iaW5kYqCie— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2023
December 15, 2023
The Chargers said an interim head coach and general manger would "be announced within short order."
Staley, 41, went 24-24 in three seasons with the Chargers, his only head coaching gig, having previously worked as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020 and as an outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears in 2017 and 2018 and Denver Broncos in 2019.
Telesco, 51, was initially hired by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2013 after previously serving several roles within the Indianapolis Colts' front office, initially beginning as an area scout -- a position he had previously held for the Carolina Panthers -- and eventually being promoted to vice president of football operations.