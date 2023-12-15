Chargers Fire Brandon Staley, GM After Blowout Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco hours after their 63-21 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday (December 15).

"The #Chargers are cleaning house after last night’s disaster, firing coach Brandon Staley and long-time GM Tom Telesco, sources say," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Chargers owner and chairman Dean Spanos issued a statement on behalf of the team confirming Staley and Telesco's termination.

"I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best," Spanos said via Chargers.com. "These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact. We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and downs and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they've earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today."