Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Won’t Clear ‘New Body’ & Calls Out DJ Envy

By Tony M. Centeno

December 15, 2023

Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj won't allow an older collaboration from Kanye West to officially hit the streets while her new album is currently in rotation.

On Thursday night, December 14, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to address a few topics that's been on her mind. One of them was her response to Ye's request to formally clear their long-lost collaboration "New Body," which Ye intends to include on his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. Minaj basically said that she's over the song and won't let it drop, especially after she just released Pink Friday 2 and its Gag City Deluxe version.

"Now regarding Kanye," Nicki said. "Chile, that train has left the station, ok? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that's been out for three years? Come on guys."

Nicki Minaj and Kanye West's musical relationship began back in in 2010 when she hopped on "Monster" and Ye contributed to her debut album Pink Friday. "New Body" was made back in 2018 and was intended to appear on Ye's album Yandhi, but he never released it. During an interview in 2019, Minaj said that Ye asked her to rework her verse for his Jesus Is King album in 2019, however, Ye didn't include it on the final version due to creative differences.

The song eventually leaked online and became a hit among fans. So much so that Ye and Ty included it on the tracklist on their forthcoming joint album Vultures. Hours before her livestream, Ye returned to social media to post the text message he sent to Minaj that asked if he could call her about clearing the record. We're sure he knows her answer now.

Prior to her livestream, Minaj also called out DJ Envy and revered rap journalist Elliott Wilson in a series of posts on X/Twitter following her appearance on Kai Cenat's stream. See what The Breakfast Club and Wilson had to say about her posts below.

