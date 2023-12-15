Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Won’t Clear ‘New Body’ & Calls Out DJ Envy
By Tony M. Centeno
December 15, 2023
Nicki Minaj won't allow an older collaboration from Kanye West to officially hit the streets while her new album is currently in rotation.
On Thursday night, December 14, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to address a few topics that's been on her mind. One of them was her response to Ye's request to formally clear their long-lost collaboration "New Body," which Ye intends to include on his Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign. Minaj basically said that she's over the song and won't let it drop, especially after she just released Pink Friday 2 and its Gag City Deluxe version.
"Now regarding Kanye," Nicki said. "Chile, that train has left the station, ok? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that's been out for three years? Come on guys."
Nicki Minaj and Kanye West's musical relationship began back in in 2010 when she hopped on "Monster" and Ye contributed to her debut album Pink Friday. "New Body" was made back in 2018 and was intended to appear on Ye's album Yandhi, but he never released it. During an interview in 2019, Minaj said that Ye asked her to rework her verse for his Jesus Is King album in 2019, however, Ye didn't include it on the final version due to creative differences.
The song eventually leaked online and became a hit among fans. So much so that Ye and Ty included it on the tracklist on their forthcoming joint album Vultures. Hours before her livestream, Ye returned to social media to post the text message he sent to Minaj that asked if he could call her about clearing the record. We're sure he knows her answer now.
Prior to her livestream, Minaj also called out DJ Envy and revered rap journalist Elliott Wilson in a series of posts on X/Twitter following her appearance on Kai Cenat's stream. See what The Breakfast Club and Wilson had to say about her posts below.
Remember how cocky dj envy was when he was saying he black balls my music on the radio? Ask yourself how a DJ could get away w/that behavior.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023
Then I remember him selling them busted houses & I have to laugh...
We prayed, envy
1 by 1… God will show y’all that you are NOT GOD.… https://t.co/eg16bhe3kP
Elliot if you’d spit JayZ dikk out for one second, you’d be able to be happy for the new comers. Isn’t that how y’all tried to tarnish my image? By saying I’m not welcoming new btchs in? Did songs with all of them tho. Why you not happy for a young black man like Kai. Tmrw btch— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 15, 2023
Hip Hop Journalism pic.twitter.com/DfSpGNX7v0— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 14, 2023
Never dissed Nicki. Always said she’s the female rap 🐐. Over Lauryn,— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 14, 2023
Missy, Kim and Foxy and all. I think Cardi B is dope too. Happy Holidays.
Updated: Nicki is goat and best again. New album is dope. https://t.co/JMSP55iyFi— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) December 14, 2023