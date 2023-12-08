Nicki Minaj Drops Long-Awaited 'Pink Friday 2' With Surprising Features

After a long wait and some delays, Nicki Minaj has finally released Pink Friday 2, the sequel to her beloved 2010 debut album Pink Friday. On Friday, December 8th, the rapper dropped her fifth studio album on the same day as her 41st birthday.

The 22-track album sees Nicki reuniting with frequent collaborators like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Lil Uzi Vert on the songs "RNB," "Needle," and "Everybody." Pink Friday 2 also features some unexpected collaborations. The opening track, "Are You Gone Already" features an altered version of Billie Eilish's hit "When the Party's Over."

"Welp that did it for me…crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro," Nicki tweeted about the track as the album dropped. "Again. Finneas [O'Connell], if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you I haven’t even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project. Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better."