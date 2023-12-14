Nicki Minaj Reveals Brand New Song & Invades Kai Cenat's Livestream

"Originally it was for Drake's album," Minaj explained. "Right when I got it for the first time I was like 'I hope something happens and it ends up being on my album because I like it.' And then what happened was at the end Drake when he had to turn in 'For All The Dogs,' he sent me two songs and anyway, to make a long story short, that same day he also told me 'Hey, I'm not using 'Needles' for the album because it doesn't fit the sonic vibe, do you want it?' and I was like 'F**k yes!!'"



The livestream reportedly racked up over 362,000 viewers, which broke Cenat's previous viewership record. Hours before she linked up with the popular streamer, Nicki Minaj revealed her brand-new song "Love Me Enough" featuring Monica and Keyshia Cole. She teased the collaboration when she went live on Instagram with both singers over the weekend. The song is set to appear on the deluxe version of Pink Friday 2, which drops this Friday, along with her collaboration with 50 Cent.



Check out Kai Cenat's full livestream with Nicki Minaj and listen to her new song below.