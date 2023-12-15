"This what happened," Sexyy explained. "It was on Instagram like a little short clip video like just making it on Instagram and saved it to the phone. Then threw the phone but the video still was on my screen. Then threw the phone and it got accidently pressed like that. Who gone do that on purpose?"



The "SkeeYee" rapper claimed she was really mad after the video went out. The crew noted that she didn't post for a minute after the video was leaked. She said it was an accident but the person who recorded it should've been more careful.



Regardless of all the highs and lows of her career, Sexyy Red says her baby daddies are very supportive of everything she does from her rapping to everything else in between. Check out more clips from The Breakfast Club's interview with Sexyy Red and watch the entire interview below.