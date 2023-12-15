Sexyy Red Explains How Her Sextape Was Leaked, Confronts Jess Hilarious
By Tony M. Centeno
December 15, 2023
Sexyy Red is clearing the air a couple of months after her sextape was posted to Instagram.
On Friday, December 15, the very pregnant St. Louis native sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about several pressing subjects. Big Sexyy didn't waste any time in addressing one of the elephants in the room: Jess Hilarious. She claimed Jess was sneak dissing her before she got up to the interview. Jess tried to patch things up, but Sexyy wasn't haven't it. Later on, she explained another topic on the crew's minds. Charlamagne Tha God claimed that some people believed she leaked her own sextape on purpose, but she shared what really happened.
"This what happened," Sexyy explained. "It was on Instagram like a little short clip video like just making it on Instagram and saved it to the phone. Then threw the phone but the video still was on my screen. Then threw the phone and it got accidently pressed like that. Who gone do that on purpose?"
The "SkeeYee" rapper claimed she was really mad after the video went out. The crew noted that she didn't post for a minute after the video was leaked. She said it was an accident but the person who recorded it should've been more careful.
Regardless of all the highs and lows of her career, Sexyy Red says her baby daddies are very supportive of everything she does from her rapping to everything else in between. Check out more clips from The Breakfast Club's interview with Sexyy Red and watch the entire interview below.