Weezer's Rivers Cuomo Teases Big Plans For 'Blue Album' 30th Anniversary

Weezer's 1994 debut The Blue Album turned 30 next year, and the band is planning to celebrate it in epic fashion. Rivers Cuomo teased their big anniversary plans during a recent interview with Collider.

“We are going to give it its due respect and come out with a really amazing deluxe package with a bunch of additional material, and of course, we’ve gotta do some kind of epic tour,” the frontman said after admitting they didn't give it a proper celebration for its 20th anniversary.

The band's on a UK tour with the Smashing Pumpkins until June, but Cuomo pointed out that “there’s this very suspicious blank space in our calendar for months after that, so I’d keep your eye on that.”

Although Weezer didn't celebrate The Blue Album's 20th anniversary, they did put out a deluxe version for its 10th anniversary in 2004. They also played it, along with Pinkerton, in its entirety during some shows in 2010.

In October, Cuomo checked something special off his bucket list: opening for KISS. "Thank you to the first band I ever fell in love with. It was an absolute dream come true," he gushed on social media at the time. Cuomo has made his love of metal known over the years and was even in a metal band before starting Weezer.