Hilary Duff Shares First Public Sonogram Of Her Baby On Social Media

Hilary Duff delightedly shared a glimpse of her forthcoming bundle of joy by posting a sonogram highlighting the baby's endearing nose.

The 36-year-old actress, anticipating her fourth child and third with husband Matthew Koma, expressed her joy in an Instagram Story post.

In the sonogram caption, Duff playfully referred to her future child as a "little stinker with the cute nose," showcasing an adorable image capturing the baby's nose at the focal point.

The exciting pregnancy announcement unfolded earlier in the week when Duff unveiled a family Christmas card on Instagram, revealing through her baby bump the news of her growing family. The card featured Duff, Koma, their children Banks Violet, Mae James and Duff's eldest son Luca Cruz.

In tandem with the revelation, Koma shared the same family photo on Instagram, humorously noting, "So much for silent nights." The Christmas card conveyed a lighthearted message: "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

Amidst the whirlwind of pregnancy excitement, Duff kept her followers in the loop with additional updates, including a candid shot proudly displaying her baby bump in bed.

She also documented a family trip to Disneyland, where she, Koma, and their daughters reveled in the enchantment of the park, capturing magical moments with beloved characters like Cinderella and Rapunzel.

Despite the unexpected surprises during the holiday season, Duff expressed her love for the festive time, describing Disneyland as a place brimming with happiness, joy, wonder and, of course, a few extra calories. The actress conveyed her gratitude for the enchanting memories created during this special time of year and for more to come when her baby arrives.