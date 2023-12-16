American Idol could be writing a pretty big check. That is if they want to bring back Nicki Minaj as a judge.

Minaj made a candid appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, participating in a lighthearted game of "Plead the Fifth."

Reflecting on her brief stint as an American Idol judge, she revealed a steep price for her return – a whopping $30 million. Despite sounding a bit apprehensive, Minaj stood by her figure, prompting Cohen's amused approval.

As a judge on the twelfth season of American Idol alongside Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson, rumor has it that Minaj often clashed with Carey, their passive-aggressive exchanges becoming a highlight of Season 12 auditions. Reports of their discord surfaced even before the season premiered, with TMZ capturing a heated argument between the two.

Minaj's departure from the show at the season's end fueled discussions about her feud with Carey.

In a 2013 conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Minaj revealed feeling unwelcome on the panel and, in response, adopted a more eccentric persona.

Carey, in a 2015 radio interview, labeled the experience as "the worst" and seemed to attribute blame to the show itself.

The exchange on Watch What Happens Live shed light on the financial aspect of Minaj's potential return to American Idol, creating a humorous moment as Cohen acknowledged her unwavering price tag.

The confession provided insight into the highly speculated reasons behind Minaj's departure from the singing competition series, adding another layer to the ongoing narrative of the Carey-Minaj feud.