Discussing her most recent plastic surgery, 71-year-old music manager and TV personality Sharon Osbourne shared her dissatisfaction with the results of her third facelift, performed in October 2021. Having previously undergone plastic surgery in 1987 and 2002, Osbourne spoke candidly about the challenges she faced with her recent procedure.

In an interview with The Times, Osbourne described the outcome of her latest facelift as the "worst thing" she had ever done. Recalling the aftermath, she humorously remarked, "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there, and my mouth was all skewwhiff." She elaborated on the corrective measures required, stating, "I had to wait for that to heal before I could go back and have it corrected."

Osbourne had previously discussed the complications of her facelift in 2022, likening her appearance to a wrapped mummy. She emphasized the intense pain of the procedure, expressing, "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

In April, she declared her decision to forego further plastic surgery, stating, "That one put me off, and it frightens me. I really pushed it with the last facelift, and I am now like, no more." Despite the challenges, Osbourne remains candid about her experiences, providing insight into the realities of cosmetic procedures. In November, she also opened up about her encounters with Ozempic in a separate revelation.