At the Canadian premiere of Wonka, Timothée Chalamet continued to interact with fans, showcasing his good-humored nature.

Known for his hilarious portrayal of Troye Sivan as a sleep paralysis demon on Saturday Night Live, the 27-year-old actor took a moment to engage with admirers. His Wearing Troye's signature attire and even recreating the choreography from the singer's "Got Me Started" music video during a November SNL episode, Chalamet's comedic homage resonated with fans.

Stepping onto the red carpet, he posed for photos, met enthusiasts and graciously signed autographs.

One fan seized a unique opportunity, asking Chalamet to sign the vinyl version of Troye Sivan's latest album, Something to Give Each Other.

In a playful exchange, Chalamet acknowledged the fan's request, pointing out the discrepancy. "That's not me, though," he remarked, to which the fan humorously countered, "That's basically you." Unfazed, Chalamet signed the album with a grin, quipping, "In some universe," adding a touch of cosmic humor to the encounter.