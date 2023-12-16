Timothée Chalamet Was ‘Mistaken’ For A Famous Musician By Fan

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

December 17, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-WONKA
Photo: Getty Images

At the Canadian premiere of Wonka, Timothée Chalamet continued to interact with fans, showcasing his good-humored nature.

Known for his hilarious portrayal of Troye Sivan as a sleep paralysis demon on Saturday Night Live, the 27-year-old actor took a moment to engage with admirers. His Wearing Troye's signature attire and even recreating the choreography from the singer's "Got Me Started" music video during a November SNL episode, Chalamet's comedic homage resonated with fans.

Stepping onto the red carpet, he posed for photos, met enthusiasts and graciously signed autographs.

One fan seized a unique opportunity, asking Chalamet to sign the vinyl version of Troye Sivan's latest album, Something to Give Each Other.

In a playful exchange, Chalamet acknowledged the fan's request, pointing out the discrepancy. "That's not me, though," he remarked, to which the fan humorously countered, "That's basically you." Unfazed, Chalamet signed the album with a grin, quipping, "In some universe," adding a touch of cosmic humor to the encounter.

Beyond his sincere interactions with fans, Chalamet has been candid about various aspects of his career, recently discussing a scrapped Barbie cameo and sharing insights into the character he would have portrayed.

The actor's ability to balance humor and authenticity continues to endear him to audiences, making each red carpet appearance an opportunity for memorable and entertaining exchanges.

Troye Sivan
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.