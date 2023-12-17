Obama Fears Biden 'Very Well Could Lose' 2024 Election: Report

Former President Barack Obama reportedly fears President Joe Biden, his two-term vice president, "very well could lose" his re-election campaign in 2024, a source familiar with the situation told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday (December 16).

Obama reportedly "knows this is going to be a close race" and dreads that the "Democrats very well could lose" on Election Day 2024. The source added that the 44th president fears "the alternative is pretty dangerous for democracy."

Last week, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll showed that 56% said they would be "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied if Biden were the Democratic nominee. Last month, a poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed that former President Donald Trump, the projected favorite for the Republican nomination, had a considerable lead over Biden in five of the six key battleground states. Trump reportedly led Biden by a 52% to 41% margin in Nevada, a 49% to 44% margin in Georgia, a 49% to 44% margin in Arizona, a 48% to 43% margin in Michigan and a 48% to 44% margin in Pennsylvania.

Biden reportedly has a 47% to 45% edge over Trump in Wisconsin.

David Axelrod, a top political adviser during Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, has publicly acknowledged that Biden's low approval rating is "very, very dark news."

“What I worry about, you guys, from a Biden standpoint, is these are the kinds of things you get when people are starting to rationalize their votes," Axelrod said via the New York Post last week.