Tyreek Hill's Injury Status For Jets Game Determined

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is inactive for the team's Week 15 game against the New York Jets, the team announced on Sunday (December 17).

Hill suffered an ankle injury early in the Dolphins' 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Tennessee Titans, which he eventually played through late after missing considerable time. The 29-year-old sat out for all of Miami's practices leading up to Sunday's game.

The Dolphins were reportedly giving Hill the option to determine if he would be able to play in Week 15, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday (December 16), but the decision was anticipated to be made during pregame warmups, as eventually became the case.