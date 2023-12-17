Tyreek Hill's Injury Status For Jets Game Determined
By Jason Hall
December 17, 2023
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is inactive for the team's Week 15 game against the New York Jets, the team announced on Sunday (December 17).
Hill suffered an ankle injury early in the Dolphins' 'Monday Night Football' loss to the Tennessee Titans, which he eventually played through late after missing considerable time. The 29-year-old sat out for all of Miami's practices leading up to Sunday's game.
The Dolphins were reportedly giving Hill the option to determine if he would be able to play in Week 15, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday (December 16), but the decision was anticipated to be made during pregame warmups, as eventually became the case.
Inactives for #NYJvsMIA. pic.twitter.com/d9qWt1TQie— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 17, 2023
Hill currently leads all NFL wide receivers with 1,542 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as ranking third in receptions (97) for the 2023 NFL season and is currently the odds on favorite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year and an NFL MVP candidate.
Hill recorded nine receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Dolphins' 34-13 win against the Jets in their first of two annual AFC East Division matchups on November 24. Miami is currently first in the division with a 9-4 record and three more remaining games against the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.