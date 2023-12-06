Jets Make Yet Another Quarterback Change
By Jason Hall
December 6, 2023
The New York Jets will once again start Zach Wilson at quarterback in the team's Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans, head coach Robert Saleh announced during his press conference on Wednesday (December 6).
"Zach gives us our best chance to win and [we're] giving him another opportunity to go prove that," Saleh said.
Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, took over as the Jets' starting quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 injury, but lost the job to Tim Boyle ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, with Trevor Siemian serving as Boyle's backup. Boyle has since gone 0-2 with one touchdown and four interceptions on 48 of 77 passing.
"He's fired up."— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023
Coach Saleh on QB Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/8aD2ggbZft
Wilson threw for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions on 190 of 321 passing, while leading the Jets to a 3-6 record in nine starts.
"He's fired up," Saleh said of Wilson. "Like I said, on Monday, he came into my office, he wants the ball."
Siemian will serve as the Jets' backup while Brett Rypien, who was recently signed off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad, will be the emergency No. 3 quarterback. The Jets currently face a five-game losing streak and the longest active postseason drought of any NFL franchise, currently one loss shy of having their 13th consecutive losing season.