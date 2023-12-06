Jets Make Yet Another Quarterback Change

The New York Jets will once again start Zach Wilson at quarterback in the team's Week 14 matchup against the Houston Texans, head coach Robert Saleh announced during his press conference on Wednesday (December 6).

"Zach gives us our best chance to win and [we're] giving him another opportunity to go prove that," Saleh said.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, took over as the Jets' starting quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' Week 1 injury, but lost the job to Tim Boyle ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, with Trevor Siemian serving as Boyle's backup. Boyle has since gone 0-2 with one touchdown and four interceptions on 48 of 77 passing.