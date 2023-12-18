Geno Smith's Status For 'Monday Night Football' Determined

UPDATE:

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock will start during Monday's (December 18) game against the Philadelphia Eagles, despite injured starter Geno Smith being activated.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will reportedly be active for his team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the Philadelphia Eagles despite a groin injury, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport prior to kickoff.

"#Seahawks starting QB Geno Smith, dealing with a groin injury, is playing, source said. A surprise," Rapoport wrote. "The #Seahawks will dress three QBs tonight, and Geno Smith will. be among them. That's a good sign. The team has not yet announced who is starting. But Smith is active."

Smith wasn't included in the Seahawks' list of inactive players for Monday's (December 18) game, which was shared minutes after Rapoport's initial report.