Geno Smith's Status For 'Monday Night Football' Determined
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
UPDATE:
Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock will start during Monday's (December 18) game against the Philadelphia Eagles, despite injured starter Geno Smith being activated.
--
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will reportedly be active for his team's 'Monday Night Football' game against the Philadelphia Eagles despite a groin injury, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport prior to kickoff.
"#Seahawks starting QB Geno Smith, dealing with a groin injury, is playing, source said. A surprise," Rapoport wrote. "The #Seahawks will dress three QBs tonight, and Geno Smith will. be among them. That's a good sign. The team has not yet announced who is starting. But Smith is active."
Smith wasn't included in the Seahawks' list of inactive players for Monday's (December 18) game, which was shared minutes after Rapoport's initial report.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023
Smith missed last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a groin injury, with veteran backup Drew Lock taking over in his absence. Lock threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 22 of 31 passing in Week 14.
Smith, the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, has thrown for 2,918 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 259 of 402 passing while leading the Seahawks to a 6-6 record through their first 12 games.
The Eagles will start quarterback Jalen Hurts in Monday's game after he was previously downgraded to questionable due to an illness.