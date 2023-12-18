Jalen Hurts' Status For 'Monday Night Football' Determined
By Jason Hall
December 18, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in his team's Week 15 'Monday Night Football' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
Hurts, 25, was listed as questionable due to an illness prior to Rapoport and Garafolo's update.
"#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, questionable with an illness, will play tonight against the #Seahawks, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s feeling well enough to go," Rapoport wrote on his X account Monday (Devcember 18) hours before kickoff.
Hurts was downgraded to questionable Sunday (December 17) night after the illness was reported have worsened. The quarterback's chances of playing improved this week as the Eagles' matchup was flexed back into the primetime 'Monday Night Football' slot, providing him with an extra day to recover after not participating in Saturday's (December 16) practice.
Hurts has thrown for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 286 of 430 passing, while also recording 460 yards and 12 touchdowns on 126 rushing attempts, in 2023. Meanwhile, the Seahawks hadn't yet publicly determined whether their starting quarterback Geno Smith will be able to play Monday night.
Smith missed last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers due to a groin injury, with veteran backup Drew Lock taking over in his absence. Lock threw for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 22 of 31 passing in Week 14.