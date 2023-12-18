Jalen Hurts' Status For 'Monday Night Football' Determined

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will play in his team's Week 15 'Monday Night Football' matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.

Hurts, 25, was listed as questionable due to an illness prior to Rapoport and Garafolo's update.

"#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, questionable with an illness, will play tonight against the #Seahawks, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s feeling well enough to go," Rapoport wrote on his X account Monday (Devcember 18) hours before kickoff.

Hurts was downgraded to questionable Sunday (December 17) night after the illness was reported have worsened. The quarterback's chances of playing improved this week as the Eagles' matchup was flexed back into the primetime 'Monday Night Football' slot, providing him with an extra day to recover after not participating in Saturday's (December 16) practice.