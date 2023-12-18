Missouri Has One Of America's 25 Best Christmas Lights Displays

One of the most magical parts of the holiday season is seeing all of the dazzling lights brightening up the winter skies, from home-made designs decorating neighborhoods to massive displays at popular venues with millions of twinkling lights. U.S. News & World Report knows just how much people enjoy looking at all the beautiful lights, so the site compiled a list of the 25 best Christmas light displays in the country that festive onlookers can visit this holiday season. One of the stunning displays can even be found here in Missouri.

According to the site, An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Branson is among the most dazzling holiday lights displays in the entire country, boasting an unforgettable experience for all who visit. Learn more at the park's website. Here's what the site had to say:

"Branson, Missouri, is well known for its entertainment industry, and its Old Time Christmas is no exception. The Silver Dollar City amusement park robes itself in 6.5 million lights and puts on live shows, such as 'The Living Nativity' and Rudolph's Holly Jolly Christmas Light Parade, that are suitable for the whole family. There are also plenty of festive treats, shopping and rides to keep you entertained. Routine visitors to this Branson spectacle praise the festivities but warn of long lines and thick crowds. Food and drinks are not included in ticket prices."

Check out the full list of America's best Christmas lights displays by visiting travel.usnews.com.