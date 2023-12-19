AEW's CJ Perry Undergoes Surgery After Gruesome Infection

All Elite Wrestling star C.J. Perry underwent surgery amid an ongoing battle with a finger infection.

Perry's husband, AEW star Miro, confirmed that his wife was "out of surgery" on his Instagram story early Tuesday (December 19) morning. The update came hours after Perry, 38, revealed that she had spent "over 50 hours" in the emergency room and shared a photo of her infected middle finger that traveled up her arm.

"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all," Perry wrote on her X account Tuesday (December 19).