AEW's CJ Perry Undergoes Surgery After Gruesome Infection
By Jason Hall
December 19, 2023
All Elite Wrestling star C.J. Perry underwent surgery amid an ongoing battle with a finger infection.
Perry's husband, AEW star Miro, confirmed that his wife was "out of surgery" on his Instagram story early Tuesday (December 19) morning. The update came hours after Perry, 38, revealed that she had spent "over 50 hours" in the emergency room and shared a photo of her infected middle finger that traveled up her arm.
"I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all," Perry wrote on her X account Tuesday (December 19).
Miro posted this on Instagram. CJ Perry is out of surgery now 🙏 #AEW pic.twitter.com/ouYr1Qq0NK— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) December 19, 2023
I have been in the ER and hospital for over 50 hours. The infection has gotten worse and I’m going into surgery tonight. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers. I love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P5JdwfQqu2— CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 19, 2023
Perry made her AEW debut at the 'All Out' pay-per-view event in September and has recently served as the on-screen manager for Andrade 'El Idolo' in the latter's building feud with Miro. Perry and Miro, whose full name is Miroslav Barnyashev, were married in July 2016 when both were signed to WWE.
Barnyashev, then known as 'Rusev,' and Perry, then known as 'Lana,' began dating in WWE's developmental program 'NXT' while Perry served as her eventual husband's on-screen manager.
Perry also has a successful career outside of professional wrestling having appeared in the film 'Pitch Perfect,' among various other movie roles and worked as a backup dancer and singer.