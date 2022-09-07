Several AEW Wrestlers Suspended For 'All Out' Backstage Altercation: Report

Several All Elite Wrestling in-ring competitors and officials were suspended in relation to a physical backstage incident after the All Out pay-per-view in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Sunday (September 4), Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported on Wednesday (September 7).

The incident took place after AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade during his post-All Out media scrum which led to a physical altercation involving himself, his original wrestling trainer Ace Steel -- who currently works as an AEW backstage producer -- and AEW World Trios Champions The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)), the latter of whom are all in-ring competitors and executive vice presidents responsible for the company's launch.

The list of individuals receiving suspensions in relation to the incident includes the following:

Kenny Omega

Matt Jackson

Nick Jackson

Pat Buck

Christopher Daniels

Michael Nakazawa

Brandon Cutler

Punk and Steel were not included in the initial list of suspensions, but are reported to "either be among those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of Wednesday," according to Barrasso.

Additionally, sources told Sports Illustrated that an external third-party investigation will be launched in relation to the incident.