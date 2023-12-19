Britney Spears Shows Off Wreckage Of Home Gym She Accidentally Burned Down
By Sarah Tate
December 19, 2023
Britney Spears is giving fans a closer look at the wreckage from the time she accidentally burned down her home gym.
The "Gimme More" singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to show off the ruins of the destroyed gym at her Los Angeles home that she accidentally burned down in 2020, per Page Six. In the photo, a layer of dirt and soot can be seen covering the floor as well as some weights and exercise equipment while charred debris leans against the dusty mirror.
"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020," she captioned the pic.
The blaze was accidentally started by some candles, Spears said at the time of the fire. In a video detailing the damage, she said she "burned my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and ... yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."
The pop superstar said in April 2020 that she was walking by the door to the gym and saw flames, adding that "By the Grace of God the alarm went off." Though she was left with only a couple pieces of gym equipment, she continued to look on the bright side.
"But it could be much worse so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!"