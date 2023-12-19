Britney Spears Shows Off Wreckage Of Home Gym She Accidentally Burned Down

Britney Spears is giving fans a closer look at the wreckage from the time she accidentally burned down her home gym.

The "Gimme More" singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday (December 19) to show off the ruins of the destroyed gym at her Los Angeles home that she accidentally burned down in 2020, per Page Six. In the photo, a layer of dirt and soot can be seen covering the floor as well as some weights and exercise equipment while charred debris leans against the dusty mirror.

"Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020," she captioned the pic.