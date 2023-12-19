Demi Lovato Shows Off Large Engagement Ring In Adorable Photo Series

Demi Lovato recently gave fans an exclusive look inside her engagement to fiancé Jutes with a series of precious photos from the special day. The pair announced their engagement on Sunday, December 17, sharing the moment the proposal occurred surrounded by candles and rose petals with big smiles on their faces. In the caption, Lovato expressed forever love for her new fiancé, stating that their relationship was a "dream come true."

"My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby 🥰"

Lovato and Jutes have been dating since August 2022 after meeting at a session where Demi admitted that she didn't know who the musician was at first but immediately wanted to find out. Skip to Monday (December 18) when Lovato posted additional photos from their engagement night, depicting love, laughter, and her giant diamond engagement ring.